Summit Financial LLC Acquires 69,411 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 257.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,411 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $92.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

