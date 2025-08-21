Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $31.2630 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

