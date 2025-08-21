Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 12,817 Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Roblox comprises 0.5% of Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Roblox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $118.7950 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roblox from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,808,756.48. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $752,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,586.40. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,957,928 shares of company stock worth $479,701,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

