iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVV opened at $641.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $626.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.29. The stock has a market cap of $645.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $649.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

