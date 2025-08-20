Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for KEYS Q4 Earnings

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keysight Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $163.9090 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.42.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $1,162,523.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 32,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,393,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,786,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

