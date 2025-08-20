William Shane Trigg Sells 3,012 Shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $798,119.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,068.88. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $269.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $326.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.33.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,731,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APPF

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.