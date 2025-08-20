William Shane Trigg Sells 3,012 Shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $798,119.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,068.88. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of APPF opened at $269.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $326.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.33.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
