Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 247,850 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 247,850 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Meta Platforms worth $5,787,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $400,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,174,200. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,803 shares of company stock valued at $235,276,424. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $751.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $726.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $656.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

