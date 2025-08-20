Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 165,400 shares, adeclineof42.7% from the July 15th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.8450 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- This Railroad Stock Is Chugging Along to a New All-Time High
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Case for Buying NVIDIA Stock Ahead of the Robotics Surge
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.