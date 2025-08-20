Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 165,400 shares, adeclineof42.7% from the July 15th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.8450 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 103,988.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

