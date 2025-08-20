Vicki Villacrez Sells 26,334 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) CFO Vicki Villacrez sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $1,027,552.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 454 shares in the company, valued at $17,715.08. The trade was a 98.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TDS opened at $39.0110 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carronade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 239.3% in the second quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,392,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 99,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 336,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 422.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 34.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.