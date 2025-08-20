Vertex Planning Partners LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Vertex Planning Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.5420 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

