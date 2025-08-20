Vertex Planning Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vertex Planning Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $234.2670 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.51. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

