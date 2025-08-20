Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases 2,483 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.9850 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.4201 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

