Vertex Planning Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Vertex Planning Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $474,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $569.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.82. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

