Vertex Planning Partners LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Vertex Planning Partners LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,019,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,454,963,000 after buying an additional 504,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after buying an additional 815,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,456,987,000 after buying an additional 386,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MCD opened at $310.6130 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,187. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

