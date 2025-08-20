Vertex Planning Partners LLC Has $9.99 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,995,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,584,000 after acquiring an additional 138,923 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

