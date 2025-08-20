Vertex Planning Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after acquiring an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,872,000. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,969.1% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 416,156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 658,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,765,000 after acquiring an additional 366,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,955,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $112.0150 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

