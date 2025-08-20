Vertex Planning Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $201.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

