Vertex Planning Partners LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 170,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $455.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $465.63. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.41.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.