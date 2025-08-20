Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $569,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 171,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,261,000 after buying an additional 71,196 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $2,629,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Dover by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 119,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 71,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.92.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $179.5580 on Wednesday. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.18.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

