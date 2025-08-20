Versor Investments LP Has $553,000 Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAKE opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $955.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,168. This represents a 51.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,289.44. The trade was a 47.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,005,819. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

