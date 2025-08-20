Versor Investments LP Decreases Stake in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFC. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.4070 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

