Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $940,015,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after buying an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Comcast by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after buying an additional 4,991,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Comcast Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.