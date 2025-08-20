Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY opened at $257.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.10. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $262.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

