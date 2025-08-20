Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 24,072 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,072 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,707 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after purchasing an additional 840,839 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after purchasing an additional 769,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after purchasing an additional 569,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

