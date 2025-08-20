Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,294 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 743,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,543,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.55 and a beta of 1.07. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.