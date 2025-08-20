Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total value of $4,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,037,916.68. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,792. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $497.9350 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.09 and a 200-day moving average of $458.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

