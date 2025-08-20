Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $542.3120 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $415.02 and a 52 week high of $570.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.