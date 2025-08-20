Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Papa John’s International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $17,328,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $14,348,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 540,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 300,138 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 34.7% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 776,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 199,840 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $7,393,000.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

