Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in KeyCorp $KEY

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361,748 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,273,000 after buying an additional 8,412,625 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1,142.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $63,540,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,511,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $2,738,230. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $18.1330 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -259.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,171.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

