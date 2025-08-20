Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI opened at $916.2620 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $933.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $809.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

