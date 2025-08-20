Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Vertiv by 466.5% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 295,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 243,311 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 55.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 36,163 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 34.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 374,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after buying an additional 95,507 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $4,369,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Melius upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.37.

Vertiv Trading Down 5.0%

VRT opened at $128.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

