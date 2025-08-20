Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VO stock opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $289.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.