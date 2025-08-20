Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG is Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.8% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $209.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $210.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

