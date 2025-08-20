Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,810 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $88.5380 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

