Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 525,841 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,841 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $494,000. Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,237,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,229,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,766,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 270.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $14.7050 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

