Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 30,761 Shares of California Water Service Group $CWT

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,761 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 686.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT stock opened at $47.0450 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%.California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.