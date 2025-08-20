Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Reduces Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,244 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 164,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 156.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of DRH opened at $8.0850 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.41.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.04%.The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 420.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Bank of America raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

