Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Invests $6.97 Million in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Entergy by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR opened at $88.7410 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

