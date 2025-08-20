Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,289.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.15.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $69.0640 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

