Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy Sells 11,571 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:UBER opened at $95.3560 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

