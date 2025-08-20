The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Purchased by Aspire Growth Partners LLC

Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $367.60 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.60.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

