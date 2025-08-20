The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE HIG opened at $131.6760 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The Hartford Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.