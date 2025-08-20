The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Sold by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,998,000 after buying an additional 1,200,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,734,000 after buying an additional 1,167,508 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,607,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,608,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,538,000 after buying an additional 385,677 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,216,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock opened at $90.1160 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Citigroup upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $66.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

