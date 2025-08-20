The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 909 ($12.26) and last traded at GBX 905.83 ($12.22), with a volume of 37155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 901.36 ($12.16).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of £823.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 823.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 774.23.

Insider Transactions at The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Simon Davis purchased 895 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 838 per share, with a total value of £7,500.10. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

