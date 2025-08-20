The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE Stock Position Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,003 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of Andersons worth $48,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50,951 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Andersons Stock Up 0.9%

ANDE stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.29). Andersons had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.