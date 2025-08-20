TFB Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,558,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. LWM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $285.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $295.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

