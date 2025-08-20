Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases Shares of 591 Gartner, Inc. $IT

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 701.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Gartner Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE IT opened at $242.2950 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.10 and its 200-day moving average is $413.69.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

