Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases Shares of 3,843 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,502,090,000 after buying an additional 298,408 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $531,037,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 690,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,276,000 after buying an additional 336,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,961,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.6660 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -348.94%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

