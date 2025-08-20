Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 72,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Corteva by 11.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 13.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.0%

CTVA opened at $72.3160 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.