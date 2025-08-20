Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Invests $465,000 in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 89.5% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $744.5070 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $708.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $659.40. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $763.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. The trade was a 17.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,414 shares of company stock worth $6,883,931. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus set a $680.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

